Dwayne Johnson Empowers His Daughter in Heartfelt International Women’s Day Post

It’s International Women’s Day and Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the most important women in his life.

The 47-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram of his and his baby girl Tianna Gia Johnson in honor of International Women’s Day.

In the sweet video, the father of three beautiful daughters encourages his daughter to repeat self-affirming and empowering messages. “Can you say I’m a pretty girl?” Dwayne asks his daughter before she repeats the phrase. “Even more importantly than that, can you say I’m an awesome girl. I’m a smart girl. I’m a very smart girl.”

Lastly, he asks her to repeat, “I can do anything.”

Then, jokingly, Dwayne checks around to see if his wife Lauren Johnson is around and tells his little one, “And really the most important thing… [say]daddy’s the best!”

Dwyane also shared some sweet words for his words on his Instagram caption, writing, “The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter#tiaj.”

In a separate post, Dwyane shared a selfie of himself and his daughter Jasmine Johnson.

He wrote, “Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #jasminej.”

The Fast & Furious actor also shared a picture of him and his oldest daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson and wrote, “Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path. Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #simonej.”

Most recently, it was revealed that Simone would be following in her father’s footsteps and training to become a WWE superstar. On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself in the WWE Performance Center gear. She wrote, “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

For more sweet International Women’s Day tributes, go here!