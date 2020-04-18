Dwayne Johnson Reveals That Quarantine Has Had a ”Very Positive Effect” on His Marriage

Dwayne Johnson is letting us in on his secret to a happy and healthy marriage with Lauren Hashian—even when the circumstances can be stressful and take a toll on your mental health.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old shared that fans have been asking about “relationships and marriage and how I feel the quarantine has impacted my own marriage.”

He continued, “A wife had me asked how has the quarantine impacted by marriage in a positive way and from the husband, he said, ‘Rock, I got married around the same time you did last August, how do I keep this sh-t going, I need help.'”

“Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, since I have a degree in experience certainly not my doctorate,” Johnson said in the video. “So here’s the thing I can share with you, I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, certaintly with my relationship with my daughters […] but it’s also had a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife.”

He continued, “We get snippy with each other, we argue… I gotta be honest with you, you know when this thing first started, I was really wobbly at times. I was trying to get my sh-t together and try to understand it because I was trying to think ten steps ahead, what does the future look like? What does the new normal look like when I go back… to work, school, my household. We’re all thinking about this, it’s a lot of pressure.”

Johnson went on to say that he found himself “apologizing” to his wife “every other day.”

“This is not my best week, this is not my best day, so we’d get snippy with each other but I have also seen that through our snappiness, we also really try to make sure that we try to stay aware as husband and wife, we try to understand that this is an incredibly amount of pressure and it’s the fear of the unknown… how that can impact our relationship and mental wellness.”

The Jumanji actor also posted a lengthy caption that further detailed the points he was trying to make in his video. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are doing our best during these stressful times. We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another,” he wrote. “Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are.”

He added, “You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly shit like we did. When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full conviction, “baby, you’re not wrong…. you’re just not used to being right” and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off.”

“Stay healthy, my friends,” he wrote before signing off as “Dr. Rock.”