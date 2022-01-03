Dwayne Johnson claims he has “no chance” of reprising his role in “Fast and Furious.”

Dwayne Johnson claims that he has “no chance” of returning to the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t the first pro wrestler to transition from the ring to the big screen.

The actor, who rose to fame as WWE’s “The Rock,” however, outperformed all of his contemporaries to become one of the world’s most well-known figures.

Johnson has starred in a slew of Hollywood blockbusters, including several installments of the Fast and Furious franchise.

He’s now responded to the question of whether or not he’d return to those films with Vin Diesel in the most direct way possible.

Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster launched the long-running action series in 2001.

And what started out as a street racing thriller in the vein of Point Break became a global espionage epic.

Fast and Furious movies these days are more akin to mythic superhero movies than anything else.

Johnson’s role in Fast Five, the first film in the franchise to receive a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the catalyst for the franchise’s expansion.

Diesel, Johnson, and the rest of the cast continued in this manner for a few more episodes.

The two men eventually had a falling out, and F9, released in 2021, was the franchise’s first installment without Johnson.

Since then, Diesel has used social media to publicly invite Johnson to return for the tenth installment, whose Fast and Furious character Hobbs andamp; Shaw co-starred in the spinoff film Hobbs andamp; Shaw.

Johnson, on the other hand, appears adamant that he has already made his decision.

According to the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor, Vin Diesel’s feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the result of ‘A Lot of Tough Love.’

In an interview with CNN, Johnson responded to rumors that he might return for Fast and Furious 10.

The film will be the first half of a two-part conclusion to the franchise, as previously stated.

In May of 2023, the film will be released in theaters.

Johnson’s Hobbs is unlikely to make an appearance.

In fact, the actor told CNN that Diesel’s post surprised him because he thought Johnson’s return had already been decided.

Vin’s most recent project…

Infosurhoy has some quick entertainment news.

“This past June, when Vin and I met in person rather than through social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise… and that while I would always be supportive of the cast and root for the franchise to succeed, there was no way I would return…

Vin’s most recent public post was a prime example of his duplicity.

I didn’t like how he brought up his children, as well as Paul Walker’s death, in the letter.

Leave them out.

We discussed it months ago and came to an agreement.

My ultimate goal was to finish this incredible journey with this amazing Fast.

This public debate has unfortunately muddied the waters.

Thank you so much for your wonderful and positive feedback on this question.

December 30, 2021 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)

