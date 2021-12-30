Dwayne Johnson says there’s “no way” he’ll return to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise: “An Example of His Manipulation”

Dwayne Johnson says there’s “no chance” he’ll return to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise: “An Example of His Manipulation”

Dwayne Johnson has reacted to Vin Diesel’s recent request for him to reprise his Fast and Furious role — and the former wrestler is not impressed.

“Vin’s recent post surprised me,” Johnson, 49, told CNN on Wednesday, December 29.

“I told Vin directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise this past June, when we actually connected over social media rather than through social media.

I said that while I would always be supportive of the cast and root for the franchise to succeed, there was no way I would return.

I also spoke privately with my colleagues at Universal, who were all very supportive because they were aware of the situation.”

After that, the Jumanji star questioned why Diesel, 54, felt compelled to make the request public, calling it “an example of his manipulation.”

“I didn’t like how he mentioned his children as well as Paul Walker’s death in the letter.”

Johnson remarked, “Leave them out of it.”

“We had discussed this for months and had come to an agreement.

My ultimate goal throughout this incredible Fast and Furious franchise was to end it with gratitude and grace.”

“Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter,” the Moana actor said, adding that there were no hard feelings between him and the rest of his former cast.

Johnson’s response comes a month after Diesel requested that he return as Luke Hobbs despite their personal issues.

In November, the Avengers star, who plays Dom Toretto in the film franchise, wrote on Instagram, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come.”

“The world waits for the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10.”

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house,” Diesel wrote in an attempt to mend fences with Johnson.

