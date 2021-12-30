Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel Have Said About Their Feud

You don’t abandon family unless you’re Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who have been feuding since at least 2016.

The former wrestler joined the already long-running franchise as Luke Hobbs, an agent pursuing the Fast and Furious crew for their various crimes against… every law enforcement agency in the world, in 2011’s Fast Five.

Everything seemed to be fine as Johnson returned for the sixth and seventh installments in the franchise, but in August 2016, the Jumanji star sparked outrage among fans with an Instagram post in which he referred to unnamed cast members as “candy asses.”

Rumors quickly circulated that he was mocking Diesel, who has been a part of the Fast franchise since the first film was released in 2001.

After filming for The Fate of the Furious wrapped a few days later, Johnson took to Instagram to thank some of his co-stars by name — Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel, for example — but omitted Diesel.

Though the Rampage star did not name the person who had angered him, his co-star appeared to confirm it was him in an Instagram video.

He said, “Give me a second and I’ll tell you everything.”

“Everything,” says the speaker.

Michelle Rodriguez, the duo’s costar, later confirmed that there was tension on set between the men, but chalked it up to the kind of disagreement that any close friend might have.

In September 2016, she said, “Any human being who knows what men are like knows to stay out of those situations and let them figure it out.”

“Man, they’re ‘bros.’

They’re friends, and in the end, even friends have to put their differences aside to make a film for multicultural people all over the world, and that’s the bigger picture.”

Tyrese Gibson, a fellow Fast Saga actor, was less diplomatic when F9 was delayed for the first time in October 2017.

(It was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

“Congratulations to @TheRock and his brother-in-law, aka 7 Bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41, on bringing the Fast and Furious franchise to life.

