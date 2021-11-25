Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Veteran With His ‘Personal Custom Truck’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised a veteran by giving him his own truck as a holiday present.

After hearing Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez’s story, the Red Notice star surprised him in a touching video.

He said he “also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan” after inviting fans to a special screening of his new Netflix movie, which included free snacks.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie, Red Notice,” Johnson, 49, said.

So we contacted Porsche, but they declined.

Nonetheless, I stated, “Yes, I’ll do one better.”

As a gift, I’m going to give away my own custom truck.

“My baby,” I said.

Therock (@therock) shared a post.

He was moved by Rodriguez’s story after learning about the audience members at the screening.

“Looks after his 75-year-old mother.”

Trainer for individuals.

His church’s senior pastor.

Women who have been victims of domestic violence are given support and meals.

Navy veteran, both proud and humble.

Human being who is compassionate.

Just before he drove away, Oscar said it perfectly: “It’s just love.”

That’s all there is to it, brother.

Rodriguez was “just love,” he wrote.

“Have fun with your new truck, dude, and have a wonderful Christmas with your family!!!”

Johnson hands Rodriguez the card in the video, explaining that the truck is now his.

The veteran, overcome with emotion, falls to the ground and sobs.

He exclaims, “What the hell is going on?” before hugging Johnson tightly.

“Your story really moved me,” Johnson told Rodriguez in front of the audience. “I hear you’re a personal trainer, and you’re always keeping it positive, motivational, and optimistic.”

“I’m speechless,” Rodriguez explained.

I’m delighted to meet you; I’m feeling particularly uplifted right now.

Your determination has inspired me.

I follow you on Instagram and pay attention to what you have to say.

You make me want to do better.

Yes, let’s go ahead and do it.

Let us make a difference in the world one person at a time.”

Johnson pondered the situation after Rodriguez drove away with the new truck.

“It was just an honor for me to bring a little bit of happiness to someone who deserves so much more than just my truck,” he said.

“Now I know how I’m going to get home.”

I don’t have a ride because I don’t have mine.”

