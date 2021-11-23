Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be named People’s Champion at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be named People’s Champion at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021.

At the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and former WWE star will receive the People’s Champion Award.

E! made the announcement today.

Johnson will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and unwavering commitment to helping children and families in need through a variety of philanthropic partnerships.

He’s been nominated 15 times for the PCAs and has won two of them.

“Dwayne is one of our time’s most beloved actors who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials, and E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

“Despite the circumstances, Johnson has shown an uncanny ability to lift people’s spirits and make them smile.”

His philanthropic efforts and global social media presence have established him as a cultural leader and source of inspiration for many, making him the ideal recipient of The People’s Champion Award for 2021.”

Seven Bucks Companies, a multi-platform global enterprise rooted in authenticity, passion, and storytelling, is co-founded and led by Johnson.

Johnson collaborated with Netflix to bring the international action thriller Red Notice to select theaters and audiences around the world, breaking records for the largest opening day and weekend for a Netflix film.

Johnson and his company, Seven Bucks Productions, also worked with Disney on Jungle Cruise, the studio’s biggest global release this summer.

Johnson is currently filming season two of the NBC hit comedy Young Rock and recently wrapped production on New LineDC’s action franchise Black Adam.

Johnson starred in and produced several critically acclaimed films, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious spinoff.

His other film credits include Skyscraper, Rampage, Central Intelligence, and Moana, to name a few.

In addition to his contributions to film and television, Johnson is a successful entrepreneur.

The global box-office behemoth teamed up with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to purchase the XFL, a professional football league, in August 2020.

He’s also the creator of the Siete Bucks Spirits and ZOA Energy brands.

Johnson has been a National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for more than 20 years, granting wishes for the organization.

