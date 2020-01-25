Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Smouldering Intensity” Finally Gets The Credit It Deserves

The Rock sure has the whole smoldering thing down.

On Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson‘s smolder got an adorable shout-out on Twitter from eighth grader Thea Lapham, who thanked the Jumanji: The Next Level star in her school play biography.

After detailing her past musical theater experience, the superfan wrote, “Thea would like to thank her parents for always believing in her, her siblings for always testing her limits (in a good way), her friends for their support, and last but not least, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for his good looks and smouldering intensity.”

With the help of her uncle Canadian T.V. personality Ben Mulroney, the hilarious bio made its way onto Johnson’s radar. Mulroney tweeted, “Good morning @TheRock, this is my niece’s bio for her school’s performance of Anne of Green Gables. You may find the last line particularly interesting.”

Honored by the youngster’s praise, the dad of two gave Lapham a shout-out of her own. “Haha the smolder lives on,” he responded. “Thanks Ben for sending this my way. Made my day. More importantly, pls pass on my congrats to your sweet (and clearly very talented niece. I’m so honored to be included in her bio.”

Seeing his perfect response, fans chimed in. “This saved Twitter from being its usual cesspool today,” one follower wrote. Another tweeted, “Love it, girl is going to go far.”

One person that probably wouldn’t agree with Lapham’s bio is Kevin Hart, who is known for having a comical love-hate relationship with Johnson.

In fact, the Jumanji co-stars recently had a fun-spirited roast war with one another during an interview with E!’s Erin Lim, where Hart revealed the one thing he despises most about Johnson.

“I don’t like your thighs,” he joked. “I’m gonna be honest. I don’t like ‘em. I think they’re way too much. I’ve told him that before. I was like, ‘You did it. You won. They’re big as they can be. What else are we trying to do?'”

Later on in the interview, Hart actually admitted to being envious of Johnson’s toned legs. “I want to say that I am actually jealous of his thighs,” he confessed. “And I have tried my hardest to get thighs…It’s turned into a little bit of jealousy. You got great thighs. They’re some of the best thighs I’ve ever seen.”