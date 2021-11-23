‘DWTS’ Pro Alan Bersten ‘Is More Than a Dancing Partner,’ Amanda Kloots Says, Helping Her ‘Move Forward’ After Loss

Alan Bersten, a pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ helped Amanda Kloots’move forward’ after her loss, she says.

Adapting to the situation.

Amanda Kloots, a Dancing With the Stars contestant, has been open about her long grieving process for her late husband, Nick Cordero, and she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly how her ballroom partner Alan Bersten helped her cope in an unexpected way.

“It was an unexpected thing for me,” the AK! Fitness founder, 39, told Us. “But I lost Nick, and when you lose that person in your life, you become very independent again.”

Cordero died in July 2020, at the age of 41, after spending more than three months in the hospital with COVID-19.

Kloots, whom he married in 2017, and their 2-year-old son Elvis are his only survivors.

Kloots’ re-emergence as an independent woman left her with many unanswered questions about her future.

“When will I be able to trust someone again?” the cohost of The Talk pondered.

“‘When will I have a great connection with someone again? When will I feel comfortable with somebody hugging me again?’ Or, you know, just all of the things that come with getting close to someone, especially a male, after losing her husband?” she wonders.

Dancing with Bersten, 27, on DWTS put the author at ease. Her memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, was published in June.

“I told him the other day, ‘You know, this experience… how wonderful you’ve been has really helped me bridge that gap,'” she said.

It’s been so nice getting to know you and feeling comfortable with you and seeing you every day and trusting you and crying with you and setting goals with you.’… I said, ‘It’s really helped me move forward in my life and that’s something I didn’t expect to happen.'”

“He’s become a lot more than a dancing partner to me,” Kloots continued.

He’s turned into one of my closest friends.”

On season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, the Broadway alum explained that their “close bond” developed “crazily” quickly because they “went through so much together over 10 weeks.”

However, as Bersten taught her the choreography, there were some tense moments.

“Alan is a demanding professor.

He’s been harsh with me, but he’s an expert at reading people and my personality.

… [But] he was capable.

