Dwyane Wade Adds Another Achievement to His Resume With Rap Debut

Dwyane Wade has traded the court for the recording studio.

The retired basketball icon, who said goodbye to the sport professionally last year, seems to have picked up a new activity: rapping. The 38-year-old has officially made his rap debut on Rick Ross‘ “Season Ticket Holder,” a collaboration dedicated to his beloved Miami that dropped on Friday.

On the track, the athlete name-drops his well-known wife Gabrielle Union as he rhymes about his famous life. “I’m the son of a saint, still considered a sinner/Three rings on his finger, yeah, that boy was a winner/Never known as a singer/but this might be a single/Always bet on your homies, then go buy the casino/Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin’/Shawty checkin’ my page, she follow my fashion/My life is a film and Gab’s the lead/She’s so precious to me, as the air that I breathe.”

Wade continues, “Time to fuel up the jet, D-Wade jersey the drip/Lamborghini’s to match, got Guccis on the strip/These haters beneath us as I’m lacin’ my sneakers/Season sixteen, Lamborghinis and Neimans.”

The athlete’s rap debut also features another NBA champion.

Fellow Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem is also featured on the track and can be heard chatting with Wade in the song’s outro. Singer Raphael Saadiq also lent his vocals to the project.

“Man listen, we put on for the city sixteen years, five finals, three rings,” Wade says on the song. “We put those trophies over here.”

Trophies, rings and now a rap debut! Listen to the athlete’s rap debut in the music video above.