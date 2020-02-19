Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Role-Play To Keep Their Romance “Fresh” and “Exciting”

There’s no denying Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s romance has won us over.

But to guarantee their love remains a slam dunk, the duo put in the work—in and out of the bedroom. “We do role-play,” the retired NBA superstar admitted on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, ‘Tomorrow.’ And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain’t getting no action, we we got to do role play.”

And they don’t take this, well, role lightly. “We go out at night,” he admitted. “We be strangers and I get into character.” Indeed, there’s playful hair pulling and a lot of spontaneity. “Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Yo, go ahead, take your clothes off and walk down the street,'” Wade joked. “Let’s take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby.”

One activity that doesn’t seem to spark a fire between them: Watching Union’s movies. Asked to rank three of his wife’s projects from best to worst, the 38-year-old made a shocking confession. “Bring It On is best,” he said because, well, of course. “I was too young to watch 10 Things I Hate About You, so Being Mary Jane is two and 10 Things I Hate About You is last because I didn’t see it. I was too young.” (Does that mean he’s never gifted her a Prada backpack?)

Union’s own work aside, Wade has been getting an education from another important pop culture phenomenon: FX’s Pose. After their 12-year-old daughter Zaya came out as transgender, the couple turned to the trailblazing cast for guidance. “We didn’t have a lot of information and we reached out about pronouns,” Wade told host Andy Cohen. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t get it wrong, so we reached out about the pronouns and making sure that we said the right things to our daughter.”

“She identifies as a young lady,” he continued. “We wanted to make sure that we got all the language right, so we reached out to make sure that we had all the information that we needed because we are learning in this process as well.”

After all, they are all on this journey together. “We get a lot of hate from people,” the dad of four previously said on Good Morning America. “But along the way, we, inside, together, as the Wade family, we have to be the ones to have each other’s back. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that her family has her back.”