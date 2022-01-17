Dying her hair in high school, according to Stevie Nicks, changed “everything” for her.

Dying her hair in high school, according to Stevie Nicks, changed “everything.”

Fans admire and recreate Stevie Nicks’ iconic look.

Despite the fact that she didn’t start wearing shawls and top hats until she joined Fleetwood Mac, she claims that early hair dye experience helped shape the look.

She got into some trouble, but she claims that changing her hair color had a significant impact on her.

Nicks’ family moved frequently throughout her childhood due to her father’s job.

She was born in Arizona and raised in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and California.

For Nicks, this was a challenge.

Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks quotes her as saying, “Well, we moved — a lot.”

“As a result, I was the new girl all the time.”

I knew I wouldn’t have much time to make friends, so I did so quickly and easily, and when I’d say things like, ‘I’m going to miss my room,’ my mother would always say, ‘There’s always a better house.'”

pic.twitter.comtJQZD25fnL Stevie Nicks, 1977

Nicks disliked her new high school when she and her family relocated from Utah to California.

“It was a very posh school,” she explained, “very cliquey, and a lot of wealthy people attended.”

Even so, after joining the school choir, she formed a lasting bond.

She met Robin Snyder here, who would go on to become Nicks’ best friend for years.

Nicks dressed conservatively in comparison to her new classmates when she first moved from Utah to California.

Her hair was short and dirty blonde, and she wore it down.

However, she and Snyder decided to switch up their looks at the end of the school year.

“I got in a lot of trouble for having my hair streaked at the end of tenth grade,” she explained.

“Not only did they streak it blond, but they also streaked it silver.”

My hair was entirely white.

I had to stay at home for six weeks.

But when I changed my hairstyle, everything changed.

I had the opportunity to wear a grayish plum eye shadow.

I had no intention of returning.”

Nicks cut her own hair to maintain her new, more daring appearance.

She explained, “I’d gather the top, measure it with my fingers, and just chop it off.”

“I think I did a good job.”

When she first joined Fleetwood Mac and began working with a stylist, a professional stylist gave her the shag haircut that would become her signature in the…

