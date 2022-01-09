Dylan Minnette Defends Himself After “Underdressing” at a Red Carpet Event to Scream

Dylan Minnette Defends Himself After Scream Red Carpet Event “Underdressing”

Dylan Minnette is officially putting the record straight after being “demolished” on the Scream red carpet for “underdressing.”

Find out why he dressed the way he did in the following paragraphs.

At an event promoting the upcoming Scream film, Dylan Minnette reveals the (13) reasons why he wasn’t actually underdressed.

On January 15th,

After people online chastised him for his fashion choices at the recent Los Angeles photo call for the fifth film in the franchise, the 25-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear the air.

Dylan wore a bright blue shirt, black jeans, and dress shoes to the event, which was toned down from a proper premiere due to COVID-19 concerns. Co-stars Mason Gooding and Jack Quaid wore suits.

Minnette tweeted, “To everyone absolutely demonizing me for ‘underdressing’ to the’scream premiere red carpet’… it wasn’t a premiere.”

“Unfortunately, our premiere has been postponed.”

“Of course I would’ve dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!” the actor assured his fans if the premiere hadn’t been canceled.

“This was on a standard press junket day where there was no pressure on a dress code, and there was a group photo taken midday with one photographer,” he continued, “and I had no idea there would be a red carpet.”

“Didn’t get the dress code memo huh,” one user commented.

“Dylan darling, what are those clothes?” said another, while a third suggested he fire his stylist.

Some fans, on the other hand, defended the actor.

“Don’t apologize!!!” one person wrote, to which he replied, “Oh i’m def not!”

“Also, it was a sweater shirt, not a t-shirt, so [tongue face emoji],” he added in another tweet.

The film, which is set to hit theaters in January, is based on a true story.

Wes Hicks, the son of Sheriff Judy Hicks, is played by Dylan.

The film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is set 25 years after the events of the first Scream and stars Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette, as well as being the first installment of the series to be produced after director Wes Craven’s death in 2015.

In November 2020, screenwriter Kevin Williamson said, “I’m thoroughly excited and blown away by the directors.”

“They’re going to make Wes proud,” says the narrator.

