E! Is Celebrating The Rundown’s 500th Episode!

A major milestone!

It’s time to pop the champagne, because E! News’ original Snapchat series The Rundown as officially hit 500 episodes! Host Erin Lim has brought some of the biggest news and pop culture stories to the Snapchat Discover page over the years, making the show not only the perfect source of entertainment between selfies, but also a destination for anyone who wants to stay in the know.

Honestly, from Winona Ryder trivia with the cast of Stranger Things to Noah Centineo and Lana Condor getting flirty, the E! News series has truly featured it all!

To celebrate this huge accomplishment for The Rundown, we checked in with a number of everyone’s favorite E! personalities.

“500 episodes? 500 episodes?! Erin Lim, The Rundown team, you guys are incredible,” In The Room host Jason Kennedy said in a video. “That’s a huge accomplishment. I remember when you guys were in the studio shooting that very first one, and now you’re all 500 years old. Don’t forget the little people! Congratulations guys.”

Nightly Pop‘s Hunter March had a slightly different reaction to the news.

“500 episodes, nice job Rundown! Way to go. Way to try to make the rest of us look like nothing—like we’re run down,” he joked. “Oh, you didn’t think I’d pick up on that? That you did that with your little name? That you did that with your little name!”

The hilarious video continued, “You guys can kiss my ass, honestly. Rundown—what kind of name is that? 500 episodes? Yeah, I’d be surprised if you make it to 502. Genuinely.”

He wasn’t finished quite yet, and made sure to add, “It sucks because I f–king love this show!” before abruptly cutting the video off.

In another video, Pop of the Morning host Lilliana Vazquez came through with the facts and figures in addition to asking the real questions.

“500 episodes, what an incredible accomplishment! Congratulations. That is more episodes than Friends, Seinfeld, Who’s the Boss?…I mean, basically you are dead even with SVU. And you only need a couple more to catch up with The Simpsons!” Lilliana said. “So I just wanna know, where’s the merch? Like, where’s the hat? Is there a coffee mug? Can I get an oversized sweatshirt?”

She added a special message for Erin, saying she’s “an absolute joy to watch.”

“You are so much fun, and girl, you kill it every time,” Lilliana continued. “So congratulations and here’s to 500 more! But seriously…where’s my hoodie? Am I getting a hoodie?”

Justin Sylvester from Daily Pop not only relayed his congratulations, but revealed that he actually auditioned for The Rundown!

“And when I walked into that audition, I knew I was gonna get it,” Justin recalled. “I was like, ‘Bitch, this is my s–t. This is my show. This is what I’m supposed to do with my life.’ I knew it, I felt it. I was ready for it.”

But upon his arrival, he said two things happened: one, his face was frozen because he recently got Botox; and two, he went in right as Erin was wrapping up her audition.

“I thought to myself, ‘I should probably just leave right now. This is not gonna happen. That’s her show!'” Justin said. “I will never forget it for the rest of my life. Literally, I wanted to turn around and walk out.”

Of course, Justin didn’t end up getting the gig—something he plans to make up for in the future by taking the show’s “whole formula” and running with it.

“I know I will one day. I’m going to call it The Fundown or something,” Justin joked, adding that on a serious note, Erin has made The Rundown “so unique and so unbelievable.”

“It’s Erin Lim. It really is,” Justin said. “And it’s the team behind her, it’s the people that support her, it’s the writers, it’s the people who do the graphics, it’s everyone on that team that makes it so special.”

To see what other E! personalities had to say about The Rundown hitting 500 episodes, watch shout-outs from Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker above!