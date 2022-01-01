In the year 2022, E! anticipates 15 major cultural events.

In 2022, E! anticipates 15 pop culture moments.

E! predicts 15 major pop culture events in 2022.

I’m Adele, and I’m calling from her new Las Vegas residency.

That’s just one of the many reasons E is looking forward to the year 2022.

To begin, let us state the obvious: 2021 wasn’t all bad.

A year after adding a slew of new words to our everyday lexicon—coronavirus, face masks, social distancing, toilet paper shortage—we all recovered in a way that was sort of okay-ish.

Sure, COVID and its merry band of variants are still around, but Hollywood has figured out a manageable way to get back to making the content that made those nights on our couches so enjoyable.

Plus, the 2020 Olympics were held (in 2021, but who’s counting? ), Taylor Swift and Adele released new music to usher in a cozy Sad Girl Autumn, the Friends cast reunited, as did once-engaged exesJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton got the multi-day, over-the-top wedding of her dreams, Lindsay Lohan got engaged to a man we didn’t even know she was dating, and Britney Spears is (happ

As a result, on New Year’s Day, we’re going to party like it’s 2004.

Then, with the release of Stranger Things in the middle of the year, we’ll finally learn what happened to Hopper.

Make all the jokes you want about a bar so low that our toddler could clear it, but 2022 will (hopefully!) be the year we can show our vaccination cards to see Adele, Justin Bieber, and Billie Eilish in concert—and we’ll finally find out what happened to Hopper.

Both Lady Gaga and Kristin Stewart are expected to be nominated for Best Actress at the Mar.

If you’ve won 27 Oscars, we have two words for you: Britney.

It’s time for the wedding.

“Gimme, gimme more,” you say, so here are a few things to add to your calendar.

Bieber, Billie, and Bad Bunny, as well as Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd, are on the road.

“Justin Bieber is about to embark on his Justice Tour.

That’s all there is to it.

She explains, “That’s the tweet.”

Deborah You, Director of the E! Style Collective

“There’s nothing like summer to put a smile on your face…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent brief news.

In 2022, E! anticipates 15 major pop culture events.