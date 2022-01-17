Each of Food Network’s “5 Favorite Ina Garten Dessert Recipes” is spectacular.

Each of Food Network’s ‘5 Favorite Ina Garten Dessert Recipes’ is incredible.

Ina Garten has earned her fan-favorite status as one of Food Network’s most beloved personalities.

Her warm, approachable personality on the Barefoot Contessa show, combined with her simple yet extraordinary recipes, has earned her the title of culinary goddess.

Food Network has chosen five of Ina Garten’s dessert recipes as its all-time favorites.

In October, he became a culinary celebrity.

To the relief of her millions of fans, 2021 announced that she will continue to work with the cable channel.

She’ll not only be the host of a Food Network podcast, but she’ll also be the star of a new cooking show called Be My Guest, according to Variety.

“I’m looking forward to filming new shows,” Garten said at the time in a statement.

With ‘Be My Guest,’ I’m inviting really fun, interesting people into my East Hampton barn for good food and conversation, and the variety of platforms — from streaming and network TV to audio — provides new and creative ways to connect with new viewers. This is going to be so much fun!”

Now, as selected by Food Network, here are five of Garten’s best desserts.

Garten’s Chocolate Ganache Cake is a rich treat that any chocolate lover should try.

Just look at the list of ingredients: butter, sugar, extra-large eggs, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, vanilla extract, and flour.

Heavy cream, semisweet chocolate chips, and instant coffee granules are used to make the ganache itself.

The dessert was described as “amazing recipe for chocolate lovers like myself” and “very moist and flavorful” by reviewers on Food Network’s page for the recipe.

The good news is that these doughnuts are “baked, not fried,” as Garten explains in the Food Network video for this recipe.

“They’re fantastic.”

These baked treats are one of her best for a reason: they’re absolutely delicious, with a cinnamon toast flavor that makes for a comforting dessert, according to Food Network.

“These are absolutely OUTSTANDING!! I made them for a brunch party and they were a huge hit!” one reviewer wrote on the network’s website. “Ina- your recipes are always so delicious!!! These are a must try!!”

“Chocolate banana cream pie” is all that needs to be said.

Garten’s classic dessert includes a graham cracker crust that isn’t too sweet, chocolate pudding, bananas, and whipped cream.

