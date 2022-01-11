Earl Swavey, the hit Yo Ricky star, has died at the age of 26; reports speculate on the cause of death.

Earl Swavey, the HIT Yo Ricky rapper, has died at the age of 26. The cause of death is unknown.

On Monday, Pitchfork received confirmation from the rapper’s representative that he had died.

It has yet to be determined what caused his death.

Swavey was born and raised in Los Angeles and is part of a rap family that includes TDE rapper Jay Rock.

Rappers such as TI, Rick Ross, and 50 Cent influenced the 26-year-old.

His 2013 mixtape Business Before Pleasure was one of Swavey’s first releases.

It included the hit single Beef, which prompted late-rapper A(dollar)AP Yams to reach out to Swavey.

A(dollar)AP Yams has become a mentor and confidant to the burgeoning rapper.

“Yams was really like a brother to me out of all of the members of A(dollar)AP,” Swavey told Grungecake in 2015.

