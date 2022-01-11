Earl Swavey’s cause of death is unknown.

Earl Swavey, a 26-year-old rapper from Los Angeles, passed away.

According to reports, he was shot and killed at a music festival in South Los Angeles.

What was Earl Swavey’s name?

Earl Swavey was a 26-year-old rapper from Los Angeles.

He was raised by a single mother in South Los Angeles after his father died when he was a baby.

Swavey’s brother, as well as his cousin, Jay Rock, began rapping when they were both young.

He began pursuing a music career after being inspired by artists such as 50 Cent and TI, and he became a prolific artist.

Earl’s death was confirmed by the media, and he was shot to death, according to reports.

The South Los Angeles party also resulted in the injuries of five other people.

Earl and his fellow rappers went to a party, which unfortunately resulted in his death.

The attack was allegedly planned by a rival clan, but the motive has yet to be revealed.

On Twitter, his relatives, family members, and fans have paid tribute to him.

“RIP Earl Swavey you always showed love and you were one of the few people I met who was truly making moves and connected all over, always positive energy, jokes, and just a beautiful spirit,” one tweet reads.

“RIP Earl Swavey, it was deeper than rap with us bro,” wrote another.

A third said, “Nah Man, RIP Earl Swavey, I can’t believe this.”

Jigga Man, She Gon’ Go, and The Dirtiest were among the rapper’s most popular songs.

03 Greedo, Mozzy, SOB x RBE, Melly, and a slew of other rappers have collaborated with him.

Gangland, his first mixtape, was released in 2016 and was the first in a series of Gangland releases.

In 2021, he released three new projects: The Dirtiest, Unphuckwithable, and Gangland 4.

In a 2018 interview with No Jumper, he said of his career goals, “I just plan on doing better than the last time,

“As long as my sh*t keeps risin’, I’m happy.”