Early Review: The New ‘Scream’ Is Full of Fun Yet Familiar Scares:

Early Review: The New ‘Scream’ Is Full of Fun Yet Familiar Frights:

2.5 (out of 4) stars

Do you enjoy scary movies? Of course you do, especially when they are entertaining thrill-fests like Scream from 1996.

But, let’s be honest, the three subsequent sequels all disappointed audiences to varying degrees, with Scream 3 serving as the franchise’s grimacing low point.

The fifth and first installment since 2011 is now available.

It also stars the holy trinity of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as a few other alums, and is titled Scream.

The mass bloodletting has returned to the leafy suburb of Woodsboro.

Raise a glass — and a knife — to the new filmmakers who valiantly attempt to capture the original’s self-parodying magic.

The problem is that after a few visits to the funhouse, you start to notice the cracks in the hall of mirrors.

Remember when Drew Barrymore was slashed to death in her backyard at the start of the first film? That’s one of the best opening set pieces ever because no one saw it coming.

We now expect a Scream film to begin with an urgent phone ring and that sinister voice on the other end.

For this round, a teen named Tara (Jenna Ortega) is the poor person who answers the phone.

She’s all by herself at home.

And, uh-oh, she’s not a fan of the Stab saga, the film’s spoof franchise based on the Scream frights.

That won’t go over well in the most recent round of Ghostface’s horror trivia game.

In the world of Scream, time has at least kept up with the real world.

When we meet up with the Woodsboro high school students (played by Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding), they’re well-versed in communication technology as well as the horror genre.

Substance-free horror films with no social commentary are as old as VCR tapes, whereas “elevated horror” films like It Follows, Hereditary, and Jordan Peele’s oeuvre are all that matters.

So, why is a new killer terrorizing the town? Is it connected to Tara’s mysterious past?

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Latest ‘Scream’ Installment Is Full of Fun Yet Familiar Frights: Early Review