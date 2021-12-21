The ‘Easiest Appetizer Ever,’ according to Ina Garten

One of Ina Garten’s many Barefoot Contessa appetizers is her Kielbasa with Mustard Dip.

According to the celebrity chef and Food Network star, it is, however, the easiest of all.

When it comes to appetizers, of all the times Garten has said “How easy is that?” on her cooking show, this one is the easiest of them all.

The phrase “necessity is the mother of invention” comes to mind.

Garten’s Kielbasa with Mustard Dip has a backstory like that.

Garten explained on page 52 of Modern Comfort Food that she had friends over to her house in East Hampton, New York, and she didn’t have anything to serve them.

The Barefoot Contessa appetizer was born when she went into the kitchen to make something quick.

Garten wrote in her 2020 Barefoot Contessa cookbook, “Sometimes you just need an appetizer fast!” “Friends were stopping by, and I hadn’t planned anything to serve,” she said.

“So I went to the refrigerator and found some excellent kielbasa sausage.”

I sliced it, seared it in a pan, and served it with a good mustard dip straight from the pan.

It was a hit!”

In a November 2021 Instagram post, Garten called her Kielbasa with Mustard Dip recipe “the easiest appetizer ever.”

The dish kicked off a new season of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa, and it has a total of eight ingredients, according to Food Network.

Yes, there are only eight ingredients (including salt and pepper), which is in keeping with Garten’s love of simple cooking.

Smoked sausage and a Barefoot Contessa mustard version are combined in this appetizer.

Instead of serving plain mustard with the kielbasa, Garten amps up the flavor with a few extra ingredients.

She combines two types of mustard, both of which are likely to be found in her Barefoot Contessa pantry, with “good” mayonnaise.

For added flavor, there’s also some horseradish.

Garten’s Kielbasa and Mustard Dip should be ready to eat in 15 minutes, after the sausage has been cooked and the sauce has been prepared.

