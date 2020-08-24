EastEnders’ Dayle Hudson drives fans wild as he strips topless for sexy Instagram video

EASTENDERS star Dayle Hudson has sent his fans into meltdown with a smouldering video on Instagram.

The Peter Beale actor posed topless in the video, with his sandy blonde hair swept back, as he looked over to his left and back at the camera with a cheeky grin.

Despite filming the video from inside a room, Dayle said he had gone camping.

He captioned the photo: “Gone camping. If no one hears from me in the next 4 days this is what I currently look like and Send help!”

Many of his fans volunteered to ‘rescue’ him and thirsted over the sexy video.

One Instagram user wrote: “Marry me.”

While another added: “youuu are summinnnnn else.”

And a third said: “would you like me to come with you can make sure absolutely nothing happens to you????????????? 😂”

Dayle told The Sun Online exclusively that was working as a bricklayer when he landed the role of Peter Beale.

The newcomer – who took over the role from Hollywood star Ben Hardy earlier this year – credits working on building sites for giving him the body to play the personal trainer in the BBC soap.

And he’s ready to strip off on screen for any racy scenes to show off his hard work.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun Online he said: “Luckily I’ve kept myself in shape since secondary school, even working as a brick layer I always found time to go gym and stuff and even though I’m not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson I’m pretty confident.

“I’m quite healthy, got a healthy build and it’s kind of exciting because my step brother is a fully qualified personal trainer so I’ve actually had quite a lot of sessions with him when we worked out we spoke about the sort of stuff they do.”

The actor also credits working on building sites for keeping him grounded while he acts on one of the biggest shows on television.

“I did my apprenticeship before I got into drama school and then I graduated from drama school and I just went straight back on the building site and then auditioned once or twice a week and kept doing that!

“It’s a nice work dynamic, I did enjoy it, I still kind of got to be creative and got to do things that keep me grounded, plus all my family are brick layers.

“Even before my first scenes aired, I was still working with my old man and helping him out, it was nice.”