EastEnders’ Maisie Smith recreates iconic Drew Barrymore look in fun selfie

EASTENDERS’ Maisie Smith recreated the the iconic Drew Barrymore selfie.

The actress dressed up Hawaiian-style and took the fun photo and shared it with her fans on Instagram.

Maisie, 19, posted two pictures and looked very summery in her yellow and white polka-dot off-the-shoulder dress.

She gazed into the distance as she showed off her ginger locks and yellow flower delicately placed behind her left ear.

She wore a Hawaiian-style dress as she stood in front of picture of a beautiful beach to complete the look.

The Albert Square star wrote: “Was going for drew barrymoore in 50 first dates meets Merida meets Maui 🌼🐚”.

Fans were in awe as one wrote: “U look absolutely incredible as always @maisiesmithofficial 🔥🔥”.

Another commented: “OMG you are a ray of sunshine xx 💛”

A third gushed: “Lovely picture as always x 💕”.

While a fourth follower added: “Meets South Pacific 😁😁😁 great movie.”

The star has rebounded well after it was reported last month has been caught ­smoking a spliff at the wheel of her car.

The 19-year-old star, who plays Tiffany Butcher in Albert Square, pulled on to wasteland to puff away on a “strong smelling” rolled-up cigarette while behind the wheel.

She received criticism, most notably from former Corrie actress Kym Marsh who labelled her as “very silly.”

After taking a short break from Instagram, she returned been supported by her EastEnders co-stars.