EastEnders’ Maisie Smith recreates iconic Drew Barrymore look in fun selfie

EASTENDERS’ Maisie Smith recreated the the iconic Drew Barrymore selfie.
The actress dressed up Hawaiian-style and took the fun photo and shared it with her fans on Instagram.
Maisie, 19, posted two pictures and looked very summery in her yellow and white polka-dot off-the-shoulder dress.
She gazed into the distance as she showed off her ginger locks and yellow flower delicately placed behind her left ear.
She wore a Hawaiian-style dress as she stood in front of picture of a beautiful beach to complete the look.
The Albert Square star wrote: “Was going for drew barrymoore in 50 first dates meets Merida meets Maui 🌼🐚”.
Fans were in awe as one wrote: “U look absolutely incredible as always @maisiesmithofficial 🔥🔥”.
Another commented: “OMG you are a ray of sunshine xx 💛”
A third gushed: “Lovely picture as always x 💕”.
While a fourth follower added: “Meets South Pacific 😁😁😁 great movie.”
The star has rebounded well after it was reported last month has been caught smoking a spliff at the wheel of her car.
The 19-year-old star, who plays Tiffany Butcher in Albert Square, pulled on to wasteland to puff away on a “strong smelling” rolled-up cigarette while behind the wheel.
She received criticism, most notably from former Corrie actress Kym Marsh who labelled her as “very silly.”
After taking a short break from Instagram, she returned been supported by her EastEnders co-stars.