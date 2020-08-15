EastEnders’ Maisie Smith’s future on soap in jeopardy as BBC opens investigation after she’s caught smoking spliff

EASTENDER Maisie Smith’s future on the soap is in jeopardy after BBC chiefs opened an investigation into her unruly behaviour.

Maisie, 19, faces being hauled over the coals weeks after being photographed smoking cannabis at the wheel.

The actress — who plays Tiffany Butcher — has also allegedly breached terms of her contract by signing a deal to promote brands on social media site TikTok.

Soap bosses were already angry with her after she was caught by The Sun smoking a spliff behind the wheel of her car in Essex.

Maisie, who has 1.7 million TikTok followers, was ­off­ered a huge sum by a leading record label to post their artists’ tracks over clips of her online videos.

She had previously asked EastEnders chiefs if she could accept a similar deal and been told she could not because of strict clauses in her BBC contract.

But despite this, she went ahead the second time.

Now she faces a major reprimand after bosses told of their “extreme disappointment” at her behaviour.

An industry source said: “EastEnders do not take matters like this lightly.

“There’s no blanket rule on deals, and they take each case on its own merit.

“But if they’re asked if it’s OK and the star is told ‘No’, they take a very dim view about it then happening.

“Paired up with the incident a few weeks ago, it doesn’t look good.

“She will be spoken to in no uncertain terms and told it will not happen again.”

But Maisie, who has been on the soap since 2008, told pals potential earnings from the deals she had been offered would dwarf what she earns on Albert Square.

She even told some she would quit the show if things came to a head.

But an EastEnders insider said: “She wouldn’t have anywhere near the audience she does on any platform if it was not for her TV role.”

An EastEnders spokeswoman confirmed: “We are looking into this matter.”

