EastEnders Patsy Palmer shows off her legs on the beach in Malibu as she watches her son surf

FORMER EastEnders star Patsy Palmer showed off her legs on the beach in Malibu as she watched her son surf.

The Bianca Jackson actress, 48, sprawled over a chair on the beach as she looked affectionately out to sea.

Patsy let her red hair fall over her shoulders as she wore a long black dress and sunglasses.

Eventually she stood up to put a cap on and stretch out her back, before walking off with husband Richard Merkell, who placed a hand on the groove in her back.

The pair were at the Californian beach to watch their 9-year-old son Bertie, alongside their two dogs.

The couple relocated to from the UK to Malibu, California in 2014 and will be celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary this month.

They have three children together; 19-year-old Fenton, 18-year-old Emilia, and nine-year-old Bertie.

Patsy is also mum to 28-year-old Charley with ex Alfie Rothwell.

Her three oldest children have followed in their famous mum’s footsteps when it comes to their careers in the spotlight, with Charley an actor who appeared in blockbuster Dunkirk and also played Baz in Our Girl.

He has starred opposite Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams in iBoy, as well as Tom Hardy in Legend.

Meanwhile, Fenton and Emilia are both well-established teen models in the US, with Patsy previously revealing that she homeschools the children so that they can focus on their careers.

Patsy shot to fame when she landed the role of EastEnders’ Bianca Jackson in 1993, appearing in the BBC One soap on and off until 2014, as well as a brief appearance last year.