EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter’s request of Janine leaves fans speechless; plus Emmerdale and Coronation Street news

Mick Carter will make an unexpected request to Janine Butcher in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Things get awkward after he decides he doesn’t want to see Angela again after going out for a drink with her.

The landlord of the Queen Vic needs assistance, so he approaches Janine Butcher for assistance.

Janine, on the other hand, is unlikely to refuse because she’s shown a strong interest in Mick (Danny Dyer) in recent weeks.

She even approached Linda behind Mick’s back several times during the holiday season in an attempt to end their marriage.

Find out if Janine will truly help Mick in tonight’s episode of EastEnders on BBC One at 8:30pm… and if she does, what will she do?

Adam Woodyatt has admitted that he has no idea if his EastEnders character Ian Beale will return.

Ian, who first appeared in the first episode in 1985, was last seen 18 months ago boarding a Tube train at Albert Square.

He has yet to reappearance.

Adam, who went on to finish sixth on I’m A Celebrity, has now revealed he is unsure whether he will return to the set of the Beeb soap.

“Honestly, I haven’t got a clue,” he said on Radio 2.

(Ian) boarded a Tube train, so I believe he’s on the Circle Line and hasn’t gotten off yet.

“I honestly don’t know,” she says.

If a new job opportunity arises, such as a TV job, I’ll take it.

Everything is welcome, and it’s really nice.”

When Sally Dynevor received her MBE from Windsor Castle last Wednesday, she revealed she “burst into tears” after learning she had been made an MBE.

The Princess Royal presented the actress with her medal for services to drama. She has played the ambitious Sally Webster in the soap since 1986.

Ms Dynevor, who is currently competing on Dancing On Ice, also revealed that the pop-soul hit Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations will be the next song she will skate to.

The actress, whose daughter is the star of the Netflix series Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor, described herself as a “very proud” mother and said it was “wonderful” to have a daughter who shared her passion for acting.

Anne had mentioned her long-running role on Coronation Street and how “very dangerous” her recent decision to brave the ice on ITV’s figure skating show appeared, according to Ms Dynevor, 58.

