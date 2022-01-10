Ree Drummond’s Easy Chicken and Rice is a one-pan meal made with quick shortcut ingredients.

Ree Drummond’s Easy Chicken and Rice is a one-pan meal with quick shortcut ingredients.

Ree Drummond’s Easy Chicken and Rice Recipe is a one-pan meal made with simple, readily available ingredients.

A delicious one-pan Tex-Mex chicken and rice dinner recipe from Ree Drummond.

Discover how to make The Pioneer Woman’s straightforward recipe.

Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy Tex-Mex chicken and rice recipe on a recent episode of The Pioneer Woman.

“Nothing beats a one-pan meal,” she said.

Drummond claimed that her one-pan meals would “complete your culinary life.”

Her easy and quick Mexican chicken and rice recipe saves time.

She explained, “In this dish, there are a lot of shortcuts.”

“You won’t believe how quickly this dish comes together,” says the chef.

“You only dirty one pan,” she added, “which is the whole point of a one-pan dish — less dishes.”

Drummond started by browning onion and garlic in a skillet with olive oil.

To add Tex-Mex flavor, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, turmeric, and pepper were used.

The Pioneer Woman star threw everything together for three minutes.

“I’m going to stir these around a little bit so the spices toast and the onions start to cook,” she explained.

After adding a can of tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, and green chiles to the mix, Drummond stirred everything together.

“One of the most important ingredients” in her Tex-Mex dish was rice, according to the Pioneer Woman star.

Drummond described her easy shortcut rice option, which she refers to as “bag rice,” as “basically microwaveable rice.”

Everything is in its rightful place.

And believe me when I say that this work goes unnoticed.

Microwave-in-bag rice, I believe, used to have a bad rep.”

“However, there are so many varieties,” she continued, “and for this, I’m using organic brown microwave rice.”

Drummond also revealed that shredded rotisserie chicken is an easy shortcut in her recipe.

“There’ll be a lot of chicken and rice in this.”

It is, however, not particularly elegant, as you can see.

There’s no need to use pre-cooked rice, either.

However, ripping open two bags of rice and dumping them into a pan with all of these other ingredients is part of the hilarious fun of this one-pot dish in my opinion.”

She mixed it all together and cooked it for three minutes to allow the flavors to soak into the rice.

“And it’ll simply…

Infosurhoy has some quick entertainment news.

The Pioneer Woman

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pfqvEvRcIRE?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/J_cxK2p3HEc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope;

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy