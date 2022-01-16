‘Easy Lionel’ and 11 other characters from Glasgow who pop up in conversations

‘Easy Lionel’ and 11 other Glasgow personalities who appear in conversations

Robert The Robot, Jimmy Backwards, Prince Abadou of the Barras, and the Ibrox Catman are all Glasgow legends, but how many do you remember?

The oddball characters who frequent our streets are proof that people make Glasgow.

There are so many people who pop up in Glaswegians’ conversations, from buskers to Barras stall holders, bus drivers (or passengers), and even infamous raving joggers.

We thought we’d revisit this list of (mostly) forgotten faces after the legendary Bierhoff Jogger made an appearance in the south side last year, much to the delight of so many of you.

Prepare for a bizarre (but oh-so-Glasgow) trip down memory lane, and keep an eye out for these famous faces!

People are still wondering if he made it home from his night out, despite the fact that he only appeared in the city once.

Council workers at Royal Exchange Square christened him as such after filming him wandering around in a white vest soaked in sweat, a walk that made Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk look like a stroll down a garden path.

The Arches never closes its doors for this guy.

Busker on the Wonderwall

This young man was a common sight on Buchanan Street in the city center, busking near Lush or outside TGI Fridays.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were in ‘Groundhog Day’ if you passed him while he was strumming his guitar because he would only play the same song over and over again – Oasis’ Wonderwall – in his thick Geordie (or was it Scouse?) accent.

Jimmy Backwards, you’re right.

He was a popular attraction in the Milton area for years in the 1990s due to his inability to walk forward for unknown reasons.

He also couldn’t turn left, according to rumors, and when he walked his dog, it walked forwards as if he was being rewound on a video tape.

The bearded, bunnet-wearing Swampy can frequently be found in Kelvingrove Park, surrounded by children, reciting poetry and chants about UFOs and meditation.

