Easy storage ideas for your Christmas decorations that will last year after year while also saving you time and space.

DECORATION FOR CHRISTMAS CAN BE EXPENSIVE, so the last thing you want to do is buy a whole new collection every year.

Instead, Ben Wightman of Christmas Tree World shows Fabulous how to properly store them so you can use them year after year.

These tips will not only preserve your festive fir, but they will also save you time and space when it comes time to take down your tree and put your baubles back in storage.

You won’t have to worry if you buy a real tree every year.

If you prefer a fake fir for Christmas, however, make sure you store it properly.

“Putting your Christmas tree back in the box it came in or purchasing a Christmas tree storage bag will ensure your tree stays clean, dry, and undamaged ready for next year,” Ben says.

“Your tree skirt will fit in a storage bag, allowing you to store the two together.”

However, rather than spending money on a storage bag, consider keeping the tree’s original box.

Before putting your tree inside the box, Ben suggests wrapping it in an old sheet or blanket.

“Make sure all the decorations are removed from the tree, disassemble the tree (if it came in pieces), and carefully pin the branches against the stem,” he says.

“A cost-effective way to wrap your Christmas tree is to make your own fabric ‘bags’ out of old sheets, mattress bags, or blankets to create an extra protective layer around your tree.”

“Place each section of your tree into its own wrapping and cover until the branches poking out are no longer visible.

Then, with care, begin stacking the tree’s parts with the wrapping into the box or storage bag.”

Finally, don’t just throw your tree anywhere; rather, find the best location for it.

Ben recommends storing items in an attic, cellar, or cupboard, but keep them away from heat, moisture, and animals to ensure they last as long as possible.

We’ve all experienced the frustration of unpacking your lights only to find them tangled in a tangle of a dozen knots.

In the best-case scenario, you’ll be able to free them quickly enough, but in the worst-case scenario, you’ll be forced to give up.

Ben, on the other hand, has a few tricks up his sleeve that will keep your tree lights tangle-free – and the best part is, they won’t cost you anything.

The first method is to use a Pringles container, which can also be used to store other items,…

