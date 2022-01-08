Easy Veggie-Packed Pasta by Ree Drummond Lives Up to Its Name

Ree Drummond’s Veggie-Packed Pasta has a name that says it all.

Drummond packs a lot of vegetables into this Pioneer Woman pasta recipe, which is just one of many from the celebrity chef and Food Network star.

Veggie-Packed Pasta is packed with a variety of greens and can be customized or followed exactly as written.

This isn’t a 16-minute Pioneer Woman recipe, nor is it PDQ (pretty darn quick), as Drummond refers to it.

According to Food Network, her Veggie-Packed Pasta takes one hour to prepare.

That isn’t to say that the recipe is difficult.

Alternatively, imagine spending every second of those 60 minutes chopping, dicing, or stirring.

Food Network rates the recipe as “easy” to make, requiring 35 minutes of “active” work.

What about the remaining 25 minutes, which will be used to cook the pasta and bake it?

This means there will almost certainly be some downtime while the food is being prepared.

Drummond’s Veggie-Packed Pasta is exactly what it sounds like: a pasta dish jam-packed with vegetables.

According to the author of the Super Easy cookbook, the recipe calls for six vegetables, not just one or two.

The pasta is mixed with asparagus, frozen peas, fresh kale, and zucchini by the 53-year-old, who films The Pioneer Woman in Oklahoma.

Drummond, a former food blogger who is now a Food Network star, doesn’t stop at vegetables.

Onion and garlic are also good additions.

Drummond’s Veggie-Packed Pasta gets a boost of green from ready-made pesto.

The flavor-packed sauce, which can be made at home or purchased at the store, adds another vegetable element to the dish.

Drummond’s Veggie-Packed Pasta is made in just six simple steps.

Preparation begins with boiling a large pot of water on the stovetop and preheating the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

It’s time to cook the pasta once the water is boiling.

Although the recipe specifies whole wheat penne, any variety will suffice.

It’s important to remember a few key steps at this point.

Drummond recommends cooking the pasta until it’s al dente, or slightly undercooked.

Remember to save some of the pasta water when draining it, as The Pioneer Woman host will use it later.

Following that is the dish’s vegetable component.

Drummond heats a large skillet on the stove and adds garlic, onion, asparagus, and zucchini.

She adds white wine when the vegetables are soft, scraping the bottom of the pan…

