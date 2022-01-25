Eboni K Williams of Real Housewives of New York City opens up about her battle with’severe’ acne, saying, ‘It impacts your whole life.’

Eboni K Williams of RHONY Opens Up About Her ‘Severe’ Acne: ‘It Impacts Your Whole Life’

Take a look at Eboni K Williams’s confessional looks to see how much she enjoys a good face beat.

Her relationship with makeup, on the other hand, has come full circle over the years.

In her late tweens and early twenties, when she was battling “severe” acne, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star told Us Weekly exclusively that she became “dependent” on a full face of foundation.

“It’s been a long road for me,” she explained.

“Anyone who has had or is still dealing with acne will tell you how much it affects your entire life.”

It’s difficult to feel good in this world — especially in this Instagram world — if you don’t like your skin.”

The cohost of Revolt recalled, “I wouldn’t go to the grocery store without a full face.”

“It was just so exhausting.”

Williams was introduced to SkinCeuticals after struggling for years and trying everything from Accutane, an oral acne treatment, to Retin-A, a dermatological prescription.

She finally got her breakouts under control with the help of a fantastic routine.

“It’s taken a long time for my skin to get to the point where I feel as beautiful with just moisturizer on as I do with a full face,” she admitted.

“I love glam and makeup, but it all starts with the skin’s foundation.”

You have a blank canvas in front of you.

It’s critical to have’makeup optional skin,’ as I call it.”

C E Ferulic, her “holy grail” vitamin C serum, is what got her to the “makeup optional” stage.

“I’ve been using it for probably eight years now,” the reality star told Us.

The AGE Eye Complex is another product that Williams swears by.

“I don’t get much sleep,” she explained, “so I’m trying to keep those bags at bay.”

“Their [eye creams]aren’t all created equal, and I’ve done my due diligence to avoid this.”

This is one of the best.”

Apart from SkinCeuticals, Williams swears by Shani Darden Retinol Reform, Clean and Clear Persa Gel 10, which she describes as “the best.”

