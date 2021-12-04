Echo’s Big Debut Is a Hit With Hawkeye Fans

Hawkeye fans are ecstatic about Echo’s big debut.

Hawkeye fans are ecstatic to meet Alaqua Cox, who plays Echo in the series.

Maya Lopez is a badass in her own right, and she finally got to dance with our heroes in Episode 3.

In the third installment, Hawkeye decided to ramp up the action.

The character of Cox was at the center of all of this escalating conflict.

This week’s story features car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and a flashback to her past.

The MCU has been gradually introducing more diverse characters, and the hearing symbolism in Episode 3 is all over the place.

Some of the zeal may be directed at the vigilante’s uncle.

But there’s plenty to look forward to with Echo heading into next week.

“It’s insane that after Hawkeye, I’m getting my own show.”

Before the film’s release, Cox told Variety that it was “like my first acting role, ever.”

“I’m not sure why they’re giving me this chance, but I’m grateful nonetheless.”

I’m looking forward to receiving support and advocating for the Deaf community.

We want to achieve that equality and involve more people.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities that have been provided to me.”

Alaqua Cox is a fuckin badass queen SHE IS ALREADY PERFECT AS FUCK!!! This opening sequence alone got me even more hyped for the Echo series than I was already!!!

UGH SO GOOOOD (hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)MayaLopezpic.twitter.comciCoIgqtvT (hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)Hawkey

Let us know what you thought of the first action with Echo in the comments section below!

“Fly away from here, little dragon…” (hashtag)MAYALOPEZ pic.twitter.comFzv58bgMjE

Maya Lopez, my darling.

(hashtag)MayaLopez(hashtag)HawkeyeSeries(hashtag)KateBishop(hashtag)PizzaDog(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comEDq4FVdDrb(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comEDq4FVdDrb(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comEDq4

HER(hashtag)MayaLopezpic.twitter.comNqs8Fbd1v8 is the star of today’s episode of (hashtag)Hawkeye.

This is why I am more enthusiastic about this show: it will provide such representation to the deaf, native, and disabled communities.

(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)HawkeyeSeriespic.twitter.comBaqbnGVtG9 Anyone can be as badass as (hashtag)MayaLopez!

(hashtag)HawkeyeSeries(hashtag)hawkeye(hashtag)katebishop(hashtag)MayaLopez spoilers——twitter.comjEmwGRoVCt the scream I let out when I saw this pic

My beloveds, echo and Makkari pic.twitter.comKTzavCbXb0

(hashtag)Makkari and (hashtag)MayaLopez are two of the most popular (hashtag)Makkari and (hashtag)MayaLopez users

I’m loving how deaf people are represented in the Marvel universe pic.twitter.comswnaVPaSyc

For those unfamiliar, (hashtag)Echo, also known as (hashtag)MayaLopez, is a deaf character who appears in the pages of (hashtag)Marvel Comics and is a highly skilled acrobat and hand-to-hand combatant. She is frequently a supporting character for (hashtag)Daredevil. pic.twitter.comHeyeBj0tig

