Ed Has the “Weirdest Experience” of His Life Showering With Rose’s Dad on Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ed has been having quite the culture shock while visiting his girlfriend, Rosemarie, for the first time in her native Philippines. After getting her a set of pajamas and asking her to shave her legs, Ed traveled to Rose’s hometown and met her family. There, he was shocked to see the living conditions, and in the above exclusive sneak peek he’s in for another shock.

“He says he wants to shower,” Rose tells her dad.

“OK me too. I am going to take a shower as well,” Rose’s dad says.

So, Ed and Rose’s dad shower together.

“Together? Now? OK, sure,” Ed says.

But Ed didn’t know the shower would entail barrels of water and a hose, so it’s up to Rose to bathe him. This is not the shower he’s used to, including the chickens walking around the bathing area. Ed was also shocked by the chickens walking around the kitchen while they were eating the welcome dinner. “There’s chickens, rabbits and bunnies,” Ed says before Rose sprays him with a hose.

“Ed is shocked,” Rose says. “But it’s normal to my family to take a wash together. We are close and we are comfortable to each other.”

“This has to be the weirdest experience of my life,” Ed says in a confessional.

Things take a turn when Ed spots a rat. “What the f—k,” he screams.

But Rose isn’t bothered by the rodent hanging out with the sandals.

“I cannot wait to get out of here, so I am going to make hotel reservations as soon as possible. But first I want to ask her father if it’s OK, out of respect, because I’m a father and I would expect the same. But I’m not sure how he’s feeling about me,” Ed says in a confessional. “What if he says no?”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.