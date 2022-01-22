Ed Helms’ college experience aided in the creation of Andy’s ringtone in Season 3 of ‘The Office.’

“Tweedle-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-dee-

Ed Helms, it turns out, is almost as musically inclined as his NBC series character.

In the season 3 episode “The Return,” learn how Helms’ extracurricular activities in college influenced Andy’s ringtone.

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) plays a harmless prank on Andy by hiding his cell phone in the ceiling tiles in the season 3 episode “The Return.”

Andy hears his acapella rendition of “Rockin’ Robin” when his phone rings, but he can’t locate it.

Andy eventually punches a hole in the office wall as a result of his frustration.

Helms discussed creating the ringtone for Andy’s phone on an episode of the Office Ladies podcast.

He’s the one who’s singing!

“I did it on my computer at home,” Helms explained to his co-stars, “just like Andy says [in the episode].”

“I don’t think they wanted it to be very good,” Helms said. “But I was too into it to make anything less, and I thought Andy would make it as good as he could.” Helms spent “a long time” playing around with Garage Band and recording the four parts, which he described as a “pretty simple, elementary harmony arrangement.”

Helms had a brief stint in an acapella group, which may surprise some Office fans.

Helms said on the podcast that he was in an acapella group for a semester in college.

“It wasn’t a big part of my identity; I did it for a semester and then realized it wasn’t for me.”

Helms had a lot of fun recording the ringtone for this episode of The Office, but it was also one of his most “daunting” scenes.

Helms recalled on Office Ladies, “I remember it was my first time doing anything that qualified as a stunt.”

“They had a whole meeting about how they were going to score the back of the sheetrock to make it easier for my hand to go through.”

Then they were going to put up… they were going to put up a pad on the inner wall so that when I put my hand through, it wouldn’t hit any wood, aluminum, or anything.

They also had a number of planks that they could put up just so we could…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“There was a whole little meeting about how they were going to score the back of the sheetrock so that my hand went through easier. And then they were gonna put up … they fixed a pad onto the inner wall so that when my hand went through, I wouldn’t hit wood or aluminum or anything. Also, they had multiple planks that they could stick up just so we could do multiple takes.”