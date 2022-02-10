Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up to release a remix of ‘The Joker and the Queen.’

Another Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift collaboration is on the way.

In February of this year,

Sheeran’s song “The Joker and the Queen” will be remixed by Swift and released on November 11.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have collaborated, but Swift will be featured on one of Sheeran’s songs for the first time.

On February 20, 2022, Sheeran announced the new single at the Brit Awards.

Sheeran told LADbible on the red carpet that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift,” according to Billboard.

Sheeran confirmed on social media that the upcoming single will be a remix of his song “The Joker and the Queen.”

Sheeran tweeted, “The Joker And The Queen, featuring my good friend @taylorswift13, is out this Friday.”

An animated video of a card with a Joker and Queen was also included in Sheeran’s tweet.

“And I know you think what makes a king is gold, a palace, and diamond rings,” Swift can be heard singing as the animated card spins around.

“When I fold, you see the best in me, the Joker and the Queen,” Sheeran joins in, and the two sing together, “When I fold, you see the best in me, the Joker and the Queen.”

This Friday, my good friend @taylorswift13’s song The Joker And The Queen will be released.

Following Sheeran’s announcement that the remix of “The Joker and the Queen” would be released on February 1st,

Swift and Sheeran fans have already expressed their opinions on the collaboration’s potential.

“Ooh, I hope the rumours that Taylor wrote her part are true- it definitely appears that it as these lyrics are different from the album version and she mentions ‘gold’ – Lover vibes!” one Reddit user wrote.

“This reminds me of her song Beautiful Ghosts,” a Reddit user wrote. “Perhaps it’s the mythical and almost seductive vibe in her voice.”

“I really like the original, and I’m really looking forward to hearing the remix.”

“I’m a huge Ed and Taylor fan, and they’re just magical together,” a Reddit user wrote.

Swift and Sheeran are on the verge of becoming best friends…

