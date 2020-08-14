Ed Sheeran ‘built a pub on his £3.7m Suffolk estate so he could still throw house parties as a dad’

MEGASTAR musician Ed Sheeran planned ahead when it came to his impending fatherhood, by building a pub on his property so he could still have nights out.

This week The Sun exclusively revealed that Ed, 29, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 28, are expecting a baby this summer after they kept mum about the pregnancy during the coronavirus lockdown.

While the pair are reported to be overjoyed with the news, it seems Ed had always planned to become a dad and still enjoy the party life.

In a recently resurfaced in-depth interview with music host Zane Lowe, Ed revealed he built a pub on his expensive Suffolk estate so that he could still have nights out with the lads.

The exclusive pub can be accessed via an underground tunnel from the main home on the £3.7million property.

The Shape of You singer explained: “The problem with my house at the moment is, if I have a house party, it’s all in the house.

“And if I have kids, I still want to have mates around and have beers and stuff like that, so it’s good to have something that’s separate.”

Ed then added: “Me and my wife will take turns [watching the kids].”

In that interview, Ed opened up about how he had always wanted to be a dad and planned to take time off work so that he could help raise his kids.

“Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around,” he told Zane.

“When they hit four or five and start primary school, I’m just out.

“I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that’s going to be me.

“I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down.”

It’s not the first time Ed hinted he may take a break from music to focus on fatherhood.

During an interview with GMB’s Richard Arnold back in 2017, The Shape of You hitmaker said: “I don’t want to be touring when I have kids, I want to be like nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father so yeah, I think I would definitely love kids, I would definitely love all the kids in the world but I don’t want to have them right now.”

He went on: “This is my idea of happiness; living in the countryside, having a multitude of children always around me and my wife by my side.

“Writing songs every day and then going to pick up my kids at school … I’m ready [to be a dad], but then it’s not me who have to carry a baby in the belly for nine months, so it’s not just up to me.”

The singer, who is now worth an estimated £200 million, doubled his wealth, in part, because of his two year Divide tour.

So big was the tour it broke records held by U2 to be officially crowned the biggest, most attended and highest grossing tour of all time.

Ed and Cherry’s baby news comes after the British singer-songwriter announced a break from music last Christmas, following two-and-a-half years on the road.

Friends revealed he decided to put the time to good use and start a family — with Cherry already in the final stage of her pregnancy.

A source said they have not been seen as they have spent much of lockdown at their Suffolk home.