Ed Sheeran fan, 28, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer says he donated guitar to fund treatment

An Ed Sheeran fan who was diagnosed with aggressive ovarian cancer has revealed the singer donated his guitar to help fund treatment for a last-chance drug.

Actor Suzie Aries, 28, Hornchurch in Essex, who has been crowdfunding to pay for life-changing treatment for her rare type of ovarian cancer not available on the NHS, says that four cycles in and she is cancer free for the longest time yet.

To date, she has raised £150,000 of the £250,000 she needs for two years’ immunotherapy on her Go FundMe Page – and says she has family, friends, strangers and even her favourite musician Ed Sheeran, who donated a guitar which raised £1,500, to thank.

‘I was absolutely flabbergasted and honoured that my favourite artist, Ed Sheeran, would donate so generously to my cause and I would very much like to meet him one day to thank him in person,’ explained Suzie.

Suzie was diagnosed with the disease in January 2017 – just one month before meeting her ‘amazing’ boyfriend, Karl.

Following three rounds of surgery, six cycles of chemotherapy, and a drugs trial which stopped working, the performer was left with just one option – an immunotherapy drug.

But as the cancer was so rare, the drug was not classified as standard treatment and so wasn’t available on the NHS.

Suzie, who became resistant to standard chemotherapy and is being treated at The Royal Marsden, says the funding for the drug will take her through to November, giving her the best chance of keeping her rare form of ovarian cancer at bay.

Now, she is raising awareness of the disease for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month this March, and says she is blown away by the response for the crowdfunding.

‘We’ve had dinner evenings, hockey tournaments, head shaving, auctions, concerts and gigs, companies chipping in here there and everywhere and even just people generously donating a percentage of their pay cheque each month,’ she said.

‘Without this money, my options would be very limited with regards to treatment and I would likely have to sit back and wait, which is a very scary prospect and something we don’t want to risk with this rare and aggressive cancer.’

‘The words “thank you” really don’t cover it and I just hope we can keep on going till we hit the £250,000 mark.

‘The longer I can have the treatment, the more my immune system will learn to fight this cancer on its own.’

However, Suzie is still cautiously optimistic about the new treatment, which followed radiotherapy which had left her infertile but with no evidence of disease.

‘What you have to understand about this cancer is that it has the tendency to spread and return and it can even still be there if a scan can’t pick it up,’ she explained.

‘Treatments I have tried so far – chemo, surgery and a drugs trial – have all ended the same – good results to start, with a reduction and even “clear” scans, but then it comes back around three months later.

‘I am now at the three month mark where the cancer would usually rear its ugly head, but it has not this time so this is really good news and super promising.’

Suzie went on to explain how she started the immunotherapy in October 2019 – four weeks after having full abdominal radiation.

‘These two treatment decisions were based on a paper from America which showed that they together allowed three-quarters of women with my specific rare cancer to remain cancer free,’ she said.

‘But as my cancer is so rare this is all the information and proof that we had and quite frankly all that I needed to decide this was the best course of action.’

Now, this autumn, Suzie will be one of 12 models, who have all been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and are taking part in a high profile Touch of Teal Tea fashion show for the support charity Ovacome. The idea is to raise awareness of the disease.

Suzie did not realise she had ovarian cancer despite suffering from the common symptoms of bloating, abdominal pain and needing to pass water more often, for five months before being diagnosed with small cell carcinoma ovarian cancer of the hypercalcemic type in February 2017.

‘As a 25-year-old at the time, who was fit and enjoyed exercise, I kept comparing pictures of myself to earlier in the year when I had more abs,’ she said.

‘I had huge fatigue too, but it wasn’t until I had a horrendous sharp abdominal pain during a hockey fitness session that I knew I needed to get medical help and went to a walk in centre.’