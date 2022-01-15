Ed Sheeran Slams ‘South Park’ Episode From 2005 After It ‘Ruined’ His Life

It’s difficult to imagine Ed Sheeran not being universally adored these days.

The best-selling musician debuted in 2011 and hasn’t stopped since.

Sheeran has endeared himself to fans through impressive collaborations and even a Game of Thrones cameo, in addition to having chart-topping hits and a worldwide following.

Despite his fame, Sheeran admits that things were not always easy for him.

He’s blamed his woes on a seemingly unlikely source: South Park.

Sheeran was born in the city of Halifax in the United Kingdom, in the year 1991.

Sheeran grew up with his art curator father and jewelry maker mother in the small town of Framlingham in Suffolk, England.

Although the jet-setter has performed all over the world and has a large following in the United States, he still considers England to be his home.

His hometown charm extends to the sweet story of how he met his future wife.

Sheeran met Cherry Seaborn in elementary school when he was 11 years old, according to Brides.com.

Despite the fact that the two have settled close to home, they reconnected and rekindled their romance on the other side of the Atlantic.

Seaborn was living in Manhattan while Sheeran was on tour in the United States.

When their paths crossed, the rest is history, as they say.

In the year 2020, Sheeran and Seaborn are expecting a baby girl.

While the couple has kept their personal lives private, fans are curious if their daughter has Sheeran’s fiery locks.

While fans wait to see if Sheeran’s daughter has his striking red hair, the singer has revealed that being a “ginger” hasn’t always been easy.

Sheeran used to get teased for being a redhead all the time when he was a kid.

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for,” Sheeran told Insider.

When he moved to America, he thought he’d be able to escape the ridicule.

“However, in America, it was never a thing.”

In America, no one knew what a ginger was,” Sheeran explained.

All of that changed, though, when an episode of South Park aired.

The episode “Ginger Kids” from 2005 featured a central theme of mocking redheads.

Sheeran received hair compliments from Americans prior to the premiere of the show.

After that, it…

