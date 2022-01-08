Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen’s ex-boyfriend, is who?

DENISE Van Outen is a well-known face in the United Kingdom.

She has decided to break up with her ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall after learning that their relationship was on the rocks.

Eddie Boxshall, 47, works as a commodities trader in Essex, specializing in the oil business, which is quite different from his famous ex-partner’s.

His job with SCB and Associates, however, was terminated due to “gross misconduct and material dishonesty.”

Boxshall has been accused of sending hundreds of emails containing client information to his personal email account, but he denies the allegations and is suing for unfair dismissal, telling an industrial tribunal recently that “something was cooking to get me out of the company.”

He denies disclosing any private information to a third party.

Eddie is thought to have his own children, and he began dating Denise in July 2014 after a mutual friend introduced them.

Denise’s first boyfriend since her 2013 divorce from Lee Mead, the father of her daughter Betsy, was Boxhall.

Eddie is described by friends as “charming, genuine, and a really lovely guy,” according to the Daily Mirror.

“After this dreadful lockdown ends, there will be wedding bells,” Denise told Hello! magazine after she’d been with Eddie for seven years.

After five years of dating, they finally moved in together in January 2019.

Unfortunately, the couple’s romance has come to an end after the heartbroken TV star allegedly dumped her fiancé after discovering he had been having phone sex and dates with other women.

Denise had planned to marry Eddie this year, but she asked him to leave after learning that he had been exchanging raunchy messages and calls with women he met online, as well as hooking up with another for secret dates.

“It was the furthest thing from her mind,” a source said.

She thought they’d be together forever, but he’s been sitting in her house, betraying her trust, while she’s been at work.

“Denise is enraged and heartbroken at the same time.”

After being so happy with Eddie, it was the absolute last thing she expected to happen.

“She assumed this would go on indefinitely.

However, while she was at work, he was sitting in her house, betraying her trust.”

When industry rumors about Eddie’s closeness to other women began to circulate, Denise began to suspect he was unfaithful.

She confronted him after The Sun asked about the allegations, and she was stunned to learn the full extent of his behavior.