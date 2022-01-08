Eddie Isn’t ‘Thrilled’ Vicki Gunvalson Is Back in Their Life, Tamra Judge Admits on ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge Admits Eddie Isn’t ‘Overjoyed’ Vicki Gunvalson Is Back in Their Lives on ‘RHOC’

Although Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County has returned to Vicki Gunvalson’s life, her husband Eddie Judge is not as content.

Eddie will never forget the rumors Vicki spread about him, claiming he was gay, Tamra recently admitted.

Vicki and Tamra’s relationship was strained as a result of the gossip.

And, despite their reconciliation, Eddie has yet to return to Tamra’s current location.

Eddie and Vicki’s relationship is complicated, according to Tamra.

“He never tells me not to be friends with someone or not to do something,” Tamra said on her Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast, “Two T’s In A Pod.”

“And he’s not sure what he’s talking about.”

He was the subject of a major rumor started by her.”

“I understand reality television in the sense that sometimes girls do things for the sake of good television,” she continued.

“And I believe she was doing just that.”

He, on the other hand, is not a fan of reality television.

So he’s like, “She said something bad about me.”

It’s as if she’s spreading rumors about me, and I’m not cool with it.

So he’s not happy.”

“Does he want to go to dinner with her?” Tamra asked.

Vicki, Tamra claimed, orchestrated the entire rumor that her husband was gay.

“First and foremost, it was completely staged,” she previously stated on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live (via E!).

The rumor started when a former friend of Tamra said he saw Eddie kissing another man.

Vicki, Tamra believes, pounced on the rumor and blew it out of proportion.

“I think it’s disgusting that we’re still talking about humiliating and bringing someone down in today’s day and age.”

Who are they to say that?

Even if he was, she added, “who are they to just throw him out of the closet like that?”

“We were talking about it and it’s like we put stuff on TV and we…,” Tamra continued.

