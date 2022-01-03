Eddie Lucas Discusses Which Season 9 Crew Members He’d Definitely Work With Again (Exclusive) on ‘Below Deck’

Eddie Lucas Discusses Which Season 9 Crew Members He Would Definitely Work With Again (Exclusive) on ‘Below Deck’

Eddie Lucas recently expressed his desire to work with more than one member of the Below Deck Season 9 crew, but he recently mentioned how much he enjoyed working with Wes O’Dell.

During a virtual YourEncore event shared exclusively with, Lucas also expressed his desire to have Connie Arias from Below Deck Season 3 as his bosun. “I’d love to have her back, I really would,” Lucas said.

He then moved on to the deck team, and O’Dell was the first person on his list.

“I would probably have Wes on the deck crew,” he continued.

“As you know, I had a great time working with Wes this season.

He’s a wonderful person.

As if he’s a calm person.

It took a little while to get used to the speed.

I mean, he’ll figure it out.”

In a separate interview, O’Dell admitted that he was inexperienced and that speed was a concern.

He was concerned, however, that everything on deck was done correctly.

Jake Foulger, the ship’s chief deckhand, pounced on O’Dell and fellow deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

But, according to O’Dell, Foulger was most likely feeling the heat from Lucas.

“I understand where he’s coming from,” O’Dell explained, “because I’m sure Eddie is talking to him about where we need to be faster and things like that.”

“Man, if we keep going at this speed and not doing things right, you have to relay that information, and that is my concern and my frustration with Jake.”

We’re bound to make blunders.

And things will go wrong because we are rushing around and not doing things properly.”

Lucas would like to work with O’Dell again, but he isn’t the only one from Season 9 of Below Deck.

“I’d love to work with Fraser [Olender] again,” Lucas expressed his desire to work with him again.

“I know Fraser gets a bad rap, but he’s really good.

He’s a great guy to work with because he works so hard.”

“Plus, he’s a stickler for details.”

Lucas continued, “Great roommate.”

“To say that it’s clean is an understatement.

He’s a stickler for details, which is fine because a stew requires a lot of it.

And he’d gotten it.

He was fantastic…

