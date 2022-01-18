Eddie Lucas was the favorite crew member of charter guests Porscha and Tony Thornton, according to ‘Below Deck.’

Eddie Lucas was their favorite crew member, according to charter guests Porscha and Tony Thornton.

First officer Eddie Lucas was their favorite crew member, according to Below Deck charter guests Tony Thornton and his wife Porscha, who said he made them feel right at home.

Captain Lee Rosbach officiated a large couples vow renewal during the charter for the Thornton party, who had high hopes for their charter.

The Thorntons explained why Eddie was a favorite.

Porscha said in a video the couple posted on Instagram, “I have a favorite!”

With a chuckle, Tony nodded his head, “It’s Eddie.”

Porscha insisted, “Eddie is my favorite.”

“As if he is.

‘May I assist you? Is everything OK? What would you like? Are you good?’ said Eddie.

“But none of that would have happened if it hadn’t been like that in your space.”

That’s not it.

It was, however, a good compromise.

Eddie was like having a best friend who owned a yacht and said, ‘Come hang out with me on the weekend, and whatever you need, I’ve got it.’

“I agree,” Tony said with a smile.

“And he makes you feel safe,” Porscha added, and Tony agreed with his wife.

Eddie responded to the message.

“Aww, you guys! And, seriously, it was mutual! Your group was by far my favorite of the season.”

“You guys made it so simple and enjoyable! I can’t wait to get together again!”

(hashtag)EddieLucas(hashtag)belowdeck(hashtag)PorschaThorntonpic.twitter.com2WnJ619Eio

Porscha wrote, “We had an incredible time!!! Can’t wait to get together soon!!!”

“Yeah, truly fun! Thank you!” Tony added. “And yes, we were just talking about that….getting the BD9CH6 band back together!”

“MY FAVORITE COUPLE,” Chase wrote in another Instagram post.

Eddie and Tony are both from Maryland, so they could meet up there.

Tony is the founder of Just One Technology and a retired naval officer with extensive experience in information technology.

He holds a bachelor’s degree as well as two master’s degrees and has worked as the chief information officer at several naval hospitals.

Porscha is currently listed as the company’s chief executive officer.

Eddie is still employed in the tug boat industry.

He works for Moran Towing Corporation in Baltimore as a mate.

He’s also expressed an interest in obtaining additional certifications in the future…

