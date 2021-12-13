Eddie Redmayne is chilling in this unsettling, stripped-back take on Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

Eddie Redmayne is chilling in this unsettling, stripped-down take on Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

At this bleak party at the end of the world, Redmayne is captivating, and Jessie Buckley proves to be a future superstar in the making.

Welcome to the year’s most eagerly anticipated theatrical event.

Inside, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and rising star Jessie Buckley are the main attractions, but getting in to see them is part of the show.

The Kit Kat Club, the setting for Kander and Ebb’s great musical in early 20th century Berlin, has been definitively transformed into one of London’s less lovely venues.

We enter through a subterranean side passage into a seedy world of nightclub performers, who entertain us with slinky pre-show entertainment as we make our way up to the transformed in-the-round auditorium in the dead of night.

It’s a seductive start, but it should be given that the lowest price in the top two bands of tickets is £120.

Despite the immersive backdrop (thanks to designer Tom Scutt), this is a Cabaret that has been stripped of the reassuring layers of jollity that it frequently wears.

Sex is everywhere, but no one is having fun with it.

Director Rebecca Frecknall, who made her name with a groundbreaking production of Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke, leaves no doubt that this is the bleakest of endings for the Weimar Republic.

The Emcee, played by Redmayne, is a terrifyingly captivating host for this end-of-the-world party.

He gives a strange, wired, and wonderful performance, alternately creepy, hunched, and amiable, and wears a costume that I can only describe as “Pierrot as Richard III for Halloween.”

Nonetheless, Redmayne falls short of completely erasing memories of Alan Cumming’s definitive performance in the role.

Buckley’s Sally Bowles, first seen in a short frock with heavy black bovver boots, is bitter and less bouncy than we’re used to; desperation rather than fun drives her from the start, and Buckley’s glorious voice – perhaps fittingly for the decidedly average performer Sally is in reality – is never allowed to rip free.

By the time she gets to Kander and Ebb’s, she’s exhausted.

