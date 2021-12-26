Eden McCoy discusses one ‘problem’ she hopes to solve in 2022 on ‘General Hospital.’

Many people are looking forward to 2022 now that the year 2021 has come to an end.

A new year means a fresh start, and New Year’s resolutions are everywhere.

Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) of General Hospital has been considering some changes for 2022.

She recently revealed a personal “problem” that she intends to address in the coming year.

For many people in the United States, the holiday season is a special time of year.

McCoy spoke with Soap Hub about her favorite aspects of the holidays.

“The change in weather in Los Angeles for December is really nice – I like the cooler air and everything just feels fresh,” she said.

“I love walking my dog around my parents’ neighborhood, where every yard and house has holiday lights and front yard displays – people in this neighborhood really get into it!”

McCoy is a student at the University of Southern California, in addition to her work at General Hospital.

She, like many other young adults her age, gets to take a break from school and studying during the holidays.

“During the holidays, I also get a nice long break from school and sports, so I have more time to reconnect with friends,” she added.

“There’s also the holiday drink menu that most coffee shops have!”

Making a gingerbread house with her mother and going through an advent calendar are two holiday traditions McCoy enjoys.

She also donates to Toys for Tots on a regular basis.

Eden McCoy believes she got the role of Josslyn on ‘General Hospital’ because of one thing she said during her audition.

McCoy was also asked about her New Year’s Resolution, and the actor revealed a “problem” she wants to work on in 2022, according to Soap Hub.

“I’m going to commit to healthier eating this year, probably like a lot of us,” McCoy said, “more green smoothies and vegetable drinks, and I need to cut way back on sugar.”

“I have a serious sweet tooth.”

Because of my volleyball workouts, I get away with it, but I’m not proud of it…

