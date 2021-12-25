Edie Falco believes she got the Hillary Clinton role because of her ability to ‘Fight With Husbands’ in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story.’

Edie Falco is one of the most memorable of the many talented actors on The Sopranos.

Despite never meeting in real life, her constant bickering and fighting with her on-screen husband, James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano), became iconic and realistic.

In fact, she once referred to Gandolfini as her “longest intimate relationship.”

Falco credits her recent role as Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story to her reputation for fighting husbands, which she earned more than a decade ago.

Whether or not this is true, her performances are noteworthy.

Falco believes she was typecast by Ryan Murphy when she was cast as Hillary Clinton in his latest adaptation of President Bill Clinton’s infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky, despite spending eight years on The Sopranos.

In an interview with The Guardian, Edie said, “I’m sure Ryan thought, ‘Oh, Edie does fight scenes with husbands.”

“You know what I mean?” she asks, and if you don’t, you will when you see how similar Hillary and Carmela are.

Carmella was the wife of a mob boss, while Hillary was the wife of the United States’ 42nd President.

Their marital relationships, on the other hand, were almost entirely on point.

Despite the fact that the two TV shows are nothing alike, Falco’s portrayals of Hillary and Carmela are nearly identical.

The power and influence of each woman’s husband is, first and foremost, the most visible connection.

For a living, Hillary’s husband led the country, and Tony Soprano ran the New Jersey Mafia family, one of the six affiliated crews.

As a result, in comparison to most women at the time, they were in a position of power.

Regardless of what it had done to their outside reputation or how much it conflicted with their own opinions and beliefs, each wife was completely devoted to her husband.

With infamous affairs and constant lying, both marriages are doomed.

Another resemblance between the two characters was their almost obstinate determination to remain married to their spouses despite the obvious pain and suffering.

They were determined to make the marriage work, no matter how difficult it was mentally and physically.

