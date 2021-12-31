Edie Falco Issued a Deeply Personal Ultimatum to the ‘Nurse Jackie’ Writers on How the Show Should End

Edie Falco Issued a Deeply Personal Ultimatum to the ‘Nurse Jackie’ Writers Regarding the Show’s Ending

Edie Falco starred in the title role of Nurse Jackie, which aired on Showtime from 2009 to 2016.

The dark comedy gave the former Sopranos star the chance to show off her comedic chops as a nurse who has a secret life.

Jackie appears to be in charge and competent, but she is taking pills and engaging in addictive behaviors in secret.

There will be an abundance of hilarity, drama, and awards.

Falco, who is a recovering alcoholic in real life, was apprehensive about starring in a comedy about addiction.

She demanded that Nurse Jackie either seek treatment or die in the series finale if she wanted the disease to be accurately depicted.

The producers and writers decided on a ambiguous ending.

Jackie may or may not have survived an overdose at the end of the show.

Falco wasn’t thrilled with the outcome, but she’s grown to accept it.

https:t.colTbFy06SM8pic.twitter.com7vHqsIe64o Edie Falco admits that alcohol was the “cause of all [her]problems.”

It’s difficult to believe that this talented and hardworking actor ever battled alcoholism.

Falco, on the other hand, told The Guardian that she has struggled with addiction since she was a student at SUNY Purchase in New York.

Edie was shy, in contrast to the other aspiring actors in her class, such as Stanly Tucci and Ving Rhames.

She became less shy after consuming a large amount of alcohol.

She also claimed that, despite solving one of her problems, it soon became the source of a slew of others.

Falco, who is now 58, did not see her career take off until she was 29 years old, when she became sober.

She got her first full-time job in Oz a few years later.

Then there was The Sopranos, and her sobriety appears to have aided her career.

Falco had previously worked as a waiter and in sporadic acting roles.

She continues to insist that she worked as a waitress for 20 years before becoming an actress.

When she was cast as Correctional Officer Diane Whittlesey in Oz, everything changed.

When asked if she wanted Nurse Jackie to struggle with addiction in the same way, Falco responded emphatically, “never, never, never,” explaining that alcoholism is a disease.

If left untreated, the outcome will be disastrous.

She was apprehensive about finding anything amusing about addiction.

The show’s star believed she had persuaded the production team to depict a realistic series finale.

Jackie would either go to AA meetings or die, according to Falco, if the story had a realistic ending.

Falco, on the other hand, was dissatisfied…

