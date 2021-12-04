Edie Falco Talks About Her Sobriety and Why She Quit Drinking Nearly Three Decades Ago

Edie Falco discusses her sobriety.

The star of Impeachment: American Crime Story reflects on why she started drinking and how she came to the decision to quit.

Falco, 58, revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that she’s been sober since she was 29, after becoming enslaved by her alcoholism.

Falco admitted that she didn’t start drinking until she was in college, and that she used it to cope with her shyness, which was affecting her confidence.

“I was a non-drinker for years, then I had my first drink in college and found nirvana,” Falco said, adding that alcohol felt like “the answer to all my problems, and the cause of all my other problems.”

Falco admitted that her primary vice was alcohol, which she blamed on her financial situation.

Drugs were prohibitively expensive.

“If cocaine was available, I was a big fan, but I could never afford any,” Falco admitted.

“Marijuana has only made me feel anxious.”

Her epiphany came several years later, while she was hungover in the last year of her twenties.

After a night of heavy drinking, Falco awoke to find she’d forgotten to close her front door, which had been open all night.

This lapse in judgment and risk to her personal safety was the final straw, and she decided to leave.

Years later, Falco was cast in Nurse Jackie as a high-functioning drug addict, but she claimed that making the character an addict was not her idea because “that stuff is way too close to me.”

“I struggled with the idea of making a comedy about addiction,” Falco continued.

“I told them that if the last season isn’t about her going to meetings and getting help, she has to die at the end so people can understand.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Edie Falco Discusses Why She Quit Drinking Nearly Three Decades Ago

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]