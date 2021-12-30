Edie Falco Talks About the Moment She Realized Her Alcoholism Had Gone Too Far

Edie Falco Talks About When She Realized Her Alcoholism Had Gone Too Far

Edie Falco has a long career as an actress.

Her role as Carmela Soprano in the hit HBO series The Sopranos garnered her critical acclaim, but her work in the TV series Nurse Jackie cemented her status as a pop culture icon.

While her character in Nurse Jackie battled addiction on a regular basis, Falco herself battled an alcohol addiction that had been building for years.

Falco revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian how her battle with alcoholism began and how she overcame it while pursuing a successful career.

Falco was born in 1963 in New York City.

Falco became interested in acting after appearing in student productions in high school, and she eventually decided to pursue it as a career, enrolling in the acting program at State University of New York at Purchase.

According to IMDb, Falco appeared in a variety of TV shows in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Law and Order and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Falco’s big break came in 1999, when she was cast as Carmela Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos.

She acted in the show until it was cancelled in 2007, earning critical acclaim along the way.

She was cast as the lead in Nurse Jackie, a Showtime series about an emergency room nurse with a weakness for prescription drugs, two years after her guest appearance on The Sopranos.

Even as Falco’s star grew in Hollywood, she battled her own demons.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Falco revealed that she began drinking to deal with her shyness.

“I used to be a non-drinker, but when I had my first drink in college, I discovered nirvana.

It was both the solution to all of my problems and the source of all of my other issues,” Falco explained.

She went on to say that she had been drinking for years before realizing she had passed away at the age of 29…

