Edward Norton or Brad Pitt: Who Was Taller in ‘Fight Club’?

In ‘Fight Club,’ who was taller: Edward Norton or Brad Pitt?

In David Fincher’s Fight Club, actor Brad Pitt played Edward Norton’s better half.

Pitt’s performance as Tyler Durden, the film’s leading man, is everything Norton’s character, the nameless narrator, aspires to be.

In comparison to Norton’s narrator, Pitt’s Tyler Durden is far more charismatic, confident, and fashionable.

Which of the two actors, however, was actually taller?

Pitt and Norton appear to be about the same height in Fight Club, with neither of them towering over the other.

Brad Pitt stands at 5 feet -11 inches tall, according to Celeb Heights.

With a reported height of 6 feet, Norton slightly outstrips his co-star.

While speaking with Joe Rogan, Norton confirmed this measurement.

According to Celeb Heights, Norton told Rogan, “I’m 6 feet tall, but I literally weigh like 155 if I’m in shape.”

Norton suffered a back injury after an unfortunate accident while filming The Painted Veil, according to Celeb Heights.

He discussed the extent of his injuries in the 2006 film.

“One of those horses threw me off pretty badly,” Norton told AP Radio News (via CBS News).

My back was broken and I needed surgery.

“In my back, I broke three vertebrae.”

Norton had no idea his back had been broken as a result of the incident.

The realization didn’t hit me right away.

“I felt like my back was horribly wrenched, but I sort of assumed I was OK,” Norton explained. “I didn’t find out I had broken it until I went to Hong Kong.”

“My 10th, 11th, and especially my 12th thoracic vertebrae were all cracked.”

Swimming and massages, according to CBS News, helped Norton recover from his back injury.

Norton’s height is in the middle when compared to other Hulk actors.

Eric Bana, who played the Avenger in Ang Lee’s Hulk, is 6 feet, -2 inches tall.

With a height of 6 feet, -5 inches, Lou Ferrigno is the tallest live-action Hulk ever.

Ferrigno, on the other hand, only played the Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk.

Meanwhile, Bill Bixby, who was 5 feet, 9 inches tall, was cast in the role of Bruce Banner.

Mark Ruffalo, the current Hulk, is the character’s shortest actor.

He is 5 feet, -7 inches tall, according to Celeb Heights…

