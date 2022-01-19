Effie Can’t Be Trusted, According to ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

There’s a Major Clue That Effie Can’t Be Trusted in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The second season of Power Book II: GhostSeason 2 is coming to a close, and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) has established herself as one of the series’ most important characters.

Despite Tariq St.’s efforts,

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has had to rely on Effie because nothing is as it seems.

In fact, Effie can’t be trusted, as evidenced by a major clue from a recent episode.

Courtney A Kemp chose Tariq as the show’s main character for a single reason in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Effie has grown into a significant character in Ghost’s second season, but she remains a mystery.

Her official character description reads, “Effie Morales, a Yale student who is no stranger to drama.”

“And in her quest for financial freedom through drug dealing, she encounters stiff competition in the form of her former Choate classmates Tariq and Brayden.”

When Effie decides to reunite with Tariq and Brayden, she’ll have to decide where her loyalties lie: with herself and herself alone, or with people who have repeatedly shown their true colors.”

There’s now a strong indication that the Yale student is up to something nefarious.

(hashtag)[email protected][email protected] Whatever you do, don’t let Tariq end up with Diana…sorry, she’s not it…team Effie, she’s a snake, but Tariq is too, so it works pic.twitter.comcthjksxhS3

Mary J Blige Reveals Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Power Universe fans will recall that when Effie, Tariq, and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) were all students at Choate, Effie had the two boys expelled.

Effie turned the guys in, getting them expelled, allowing her to have a monopoly on the drug business for herself, even though Tariq tried to cut her out of their drug business just as they were making amends.

Things appear to be going well now that the three are back in business together.

However, there is a strong indication that Effie is not to be trusted.

Tariq has put Effie in charge of his business, making her the point of contact for Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige), as his court case approaches.

Effie asked Tariq how close they were during their conversation, according to Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp during an Instagram Live.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

#PowerBookII@Power_STARZ@CourtneyKemp Whatever you do don’t let Tariq end up with Diana i’m sorry she’s not it ‍♀️..team Effie, she’s a snake but so is Tariq ‍♀️so it works pic.twitter.com/cthjksxhS3 — Blackmermaid (@Blackme1619) January 9, 2022