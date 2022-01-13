Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson on HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate (Exclusive)” Juggle Work and Family

When asked when Egypt Sherrod of the new HGTV show Married to Real Estate sleeps, she laughed.

Sherrod’s business is booming, but when you throw in multiple projects, a volatile real estate market, and a family of five, Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson have the perfect recipe for a new home renovation show unlike any other.

The new show combines the captivating home transformation eye candy found on many HGTV home renovation shows with the human and emotional aspects of being a parent and a spouse.

Sherrod, on the other hand, joked about sleep with all these balls in the air.

She chuckled with, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

Sherrod explained why she is always on the move.

“I’ve been a real estate broker for almost 20 years, and prior to joining the show, I began to diversify my business to include design.”

Then we had the brilliant idea of consolidating everything under one roof and becoming a one-stop-shop for renovations.”

“There’s no downtime when you’re juggling that,” she added.

“But you’re also juggling the requirements of three children of varying ages.”

As a result, they all require something very different than we do.

Our 20-year-old is a college freshman.

We have a 10-year-old in fourth grade and a two-year-old who is the boss of the house.”

Sherrod has an emotional moment when she realizes that baby Harper won’t be a baby for much longer, according to a preview for the first episode.

When it was time to transition Harper from her crib to a bed, she told her friend Andre, “I just brought her home, do you know what I mean?”

“Kendall used to sleep in this crib,” says the narrator.

Harper could keep her old bedroom set, which made me very happy.

I’m just going through a rough patch right now.”

Married to Real Estate, according to Sherrod and Jackson, strikes a balance between the business side of renovations and giving viewers a glimpse into their personal lives.

Sherrod explained, “We would describe it as us living our lives and all that entails running three businesses and raising three kids.”

“You know, maintaining our 17-and-a-half-year marriage.”

Oh, and the cameras are stationed nearby.”

“I mean, we’re business titans, but we’re also…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Guess who’s coming in to Rock The Block tmrw on @HGTV ? The Jackson’s! Me and bae judged some amazing designers and we held nothing back. Hopefully they edited out when he grabbed my butt. Sometimes he forgets when we are on camera. #ROCKTHEBLOCKpic.twitter.com/IFJcMMkdOn — EGYPT SHERROD (@EgyptSaidSo) March 22, 2021